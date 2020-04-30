Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Nettie Norvell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nettie Norvell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nettie Norvell Obituary
Nettie Norvell
Nettie Marie Norvell, 74, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker and the widow of Homer Norvell.
She is survived by two daughters, Becky Lowry and Elizabeth Norvell, both of Greenwood; and a sister, Vanda Morgan of Tahlequah, Okla.
Private graveside service will be held Monday, May 4 at Clark's Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -