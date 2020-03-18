|
|
Marie Watson
Vesta Marie Watson, 99, passed away March 16, 2020, in Greenwood. She was born Jan. 21, 1921, to Calvin C. and Lela B. (Brown) Williams in Hackett. She was the oldest of five children. Marie worked various jobs but her favorite job was being a wife and mother. She loved gardening, sewing, quilting and crocheting. Many babies in Greenwood were wrapped in one of her crocheted baby afghans. In 1940, she married the love of her life, Olin Watson. They settled in Dinuba, Calif., where they raised their three daughters. In 1977, they returned to Arkansas to be close to family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters, Mary Wright and Kathryn Goforth.
Survivors include three daughters, Judy Clair and Keri (Larry) Rogers of Greenwood and Rita Clayton of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Brandie Lutker; three stepgrandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Melba Irvin; a brother, Rudy (Linda) Williams; many nieces and nephews; and her much loved church family.
Private family funeral will be held Friday, March 20 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Ramsey Cemetery.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Pallbearers will be Steve Jones, Larry Daggett, Jody Daggett, Bruce Linam, Stanley Trotter and Allen LaFleur.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Church of Christ, Mercy Hospice or the .
Published in Times Record on Mar. 19, 2020