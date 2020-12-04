Or Copy this URL to Share

Marie Wibbing

Myrtle Marie Wibbing, 81, of Lavaca died Dec. 3, 2020.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Theresa Rogers; two sons, Roy and Billy Wibbing; three sisters, Louise Mackey, Connie Lankford and Freda Wakefield; and four brothers, Larry, Jerry, Gary and Rickey Willett.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



