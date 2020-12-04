1/
Marie Wibbing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Wibbing
Myrtle Marie Wibbing, 81, of Lavaca died Dec. 3, 2020.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
She is survived by a daughter, Theresa Rogers; two sons, Roy and Billy Wibbing; three sisters, Louise Mackey, Connie Lankford and Freda Wakefield; and four brothers, Larry, Jerry, Gary and Rickey Willett.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved