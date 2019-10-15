|
Marilyn Bell
Marilyn Ann Bell, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. She was born July 2, 1932, in Oklahoma City to the late Percy and Effa Bounds. She was a homemaker, a volunteer for The Arc for the River Valley for over 50 years, where she served on their board, and a member of First United Methodist Church in Mulberry.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, G.B. Bell.
She is survived by three daughters, Mindy Houck of Alma, Angie Clegg and husband Jerry of Fort Smith and Amy Przybysz and husband Tom of Dallas; a son, Richard Bell of Barling; eight grandchildren, Kaycee Gregory, Daniel Houck, Scott Houck and wife Laura, Garret Houck and wife Kristen, Marcus Ryan Floyd, Deanna Kennedy and husband Scott, Allison Przybysz and Eric Przybysz; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 16, 2019