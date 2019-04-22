|
|
Marilyn Browning
Marilyn Browning, 90, of Waldron passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Waldron Nursing Center. Marilyn was born Aug. 14, 1928, in Inglewood, Colo., to the late Harry and Alma (Stohl) Will.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 60-plus years, James Browning of Waldron; one son, Ron Browning and wife Cathy of Indianapolis; one daughter, Kathy Browning of Spiro; and one grandson, Stephen Browning of Indianapolis.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Zelma Dickson.
Visitation will be 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Hon Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Pallbearers will be Russell Sims, Steve Tomach, Benny Newberry, Danny Rhyne, Myrtie Owens and Darrell Matlock.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 23, 2019