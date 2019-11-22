|
|
Marilyn Duncan
Marilyn Marie Duncan, of Fort Smith, was born July 25, 1953, in Poteau to Milburn "Pete" C. and Modena (Hayes) Duncan. She passed away Nov. 17, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 66. She was a 1971 graduate of Heavener High School. She attended Oklahoma University, received her pharmacy degree at Southwestern University in Weatherford, Okla., and went on to get her PharmD degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She worked at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for 34 years and Sparks Hospital for 10 years. Marilyn was a member of East Side Baptist Church and attended services at Rye Hill Baptist Church.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Milburn "Pete" C. Duncan.
She is survived by her mother, Modena Duncan of Heavener; an uncle, Harold Hayes and wife Jean of Fort Smith; numerous cousins; and a host of friends who loved her dearly. Marilyn will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Heavener with Brothers Sam Dyer and Brock Hardin officiating. Interment will follow at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Owen, Keith Hayes, Jonathan Hayes, David Grubbs, David Neal and Bobby Mead.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019