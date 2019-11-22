Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
For more information about
Marilyn Duncan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Heavener, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Duncan


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Duncan Obituary
Marilyn Duncan
Marilyn Marie Duncan, of Fort Smith, was born July 25, 1953, in Poteau to Milburn "Pete" C. and Modena (Hayes) Duncan. She passed away Nov. 17, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 66. She was a 1971 graduate of Heavener High School. She attended Oklahoma University, received her pharmacy degree at Southwestern University in Weatherford, Okla., and went on to get her PharmD degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She worked at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for 34 years and Sparks Hospital for 10 years. Marilyn was a member of East Side Baptist Church and attended services at Rye Hill Baptist Church.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Milburn "Pete" C. Duncan.
She is survived by her mother, Modena Duncan of Heavener; an uncle, Harold Hayes and wife Jean of Fort Smith; numerous cousins; and a host of friends who loved her dearly. Marilyn will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Heavener with Brothers Sam Dyer and Brock Hardin officiating. Interment will follow at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Owen, Keith Hayes, Jonathan Hayes, David Grubbs, David Neal and Bobby Mead.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -