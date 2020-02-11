|
|
Marilyn Layton
Mrs. Marilyn Layton, 71, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at home with her family. A native of Charleston and daughter of the late Clayton and Marjorie Bonner, Marilyn was valedictorian of Charleston High School class of 1966. She went on to attend the University of Arkansas, where she met her husband, Bobby Layton, and earned a home economics degree. After moving to Starkville, Miss., they raised two sons together, David and John. In 1979, Bobby passed away at the age of 35. Later that year, Mrs. Layton began working at the First Baptist Church nursery on Sunday mornings and continued until 2020. She rocked multiple generations of babies through the years.
In 1991, Mrs. Layton began working in the Starkville Public School System as a teacher's assistant in the library. Many of her years were spent at Sudduth Elementary School, where she thoroughly enjoyed working with each and every employee. She often commented that she had her church family, her Sudduth family and her family at home.
Mrs. Layton is survived by her two sons, David and John; and her sister, Beverly.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, as she requested. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Starkville Nursery and Children's Building Fund, 106 E. Lampkin St., Starkville, MS 39759.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 12, 2020