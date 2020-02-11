Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Charleston, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Layton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Layton


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Layton Obituary
Marilyn Layton
Mrs. Marilyn Layton, 71, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at home with her family. A native of Charleston and daughter of the late Clayton and Marjorie Bonner, Marilyn was valedictorian of Charleston High School class of 1966. She went on to attend the University of Arkansas, where she met her husband, Bobby Layton, and earned a home economics degree. After moving to Starkville, Miss., they raised two sons together, David and John. In 1979, Bobby passed away at the age of 35. Later that year, Mrs. Layton began working at the First Baptist Church nursery on Sunday mornings and continued until 2020. She rocked multiple generations of babies through the years.
In 1991, Mrs. Layton began working in the Starkville Public School System as a teacher's assistant in the library. Many of her years were spent at Sudduth Elementary School, where she thoroughly enjoyed working with each and every employee. She often commented that she had her church family, her Sudduth family and her family at home.
Mrs. Layton is survived by her two sons, David and John; and her sister, Beverly.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, as she requested. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Starkville Nursery and Children's Building Fund, 106 E. Lampkin St., Starkville, MS 39759.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -