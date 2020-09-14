Dear Calvin & David & family,

We are very sadden for you and the family with the news of Marilyn death.

We have such wonderful memories of you all and the great times at the AASHTO meeting. The outing for the ladies & the men and fun dinners together. We visited , caught up with each other families, what had happen for the year for all of us. It was like a fun family reunion each year and we looked forward to it so must . Then Marilyn was so great to keep us all up to date with everyone after the trips ended. She even got some of us together for a weekend trip in Tennessee which was such a great old friends fun trip.. She had wonderful photo books that she made of the meeting and share them with us. You Calvin & Marilyn also came to visit us in Kansas one time stayed a night on your way I think to Colo. Which was so nice and a special time for us. That you cared enough for us to keep in touch and visit us. Marilyn was a wonderful and special caring friend as you are as well Calvin. Know that our prayers and thought are with you and David at this sad time. May God keep you close to him and bring to you and your family comfort and peace and only wonderful memories of you sweet Marilyn. God Love and peace Dean and Karen Testa

Dean & Karen Testa

Friend