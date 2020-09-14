Marilyn Peevy
Marilyn Lea Carney Peevy passed from this life on Sept. 5, 2020, in San Antonio. She was born May 20, 1945, in Fort Smith.
Marilyn and her husband Calvin lived in Fort Smith until 1979, when they moved to Little Rock where they lived for 36 years. She worked for years in banking in Fort Smith and Little Rock, and during that time, she served as a personal secretary to the presidents of two very large banks. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Little Rock for over 30 years and was an avid volunteer.
Marilyn enjoyed traveling and visiting many friends that she and Calvin shared throughout the United States. They made many trips with friends and especially Calvin's sister, Martha, who lives in Los Angeles. In 2015, Marilyn and Calvin moved to San Antonio to live in a retirement home near their son David and his family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Lee Carney; and her mother, Betty Lou Sebastian Carney.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin Peevy of San Antonio; two sisters, Rhonda Kasler of Annandale, N.J., and Kay Villines of Rudy; a brother, Lee Carney of Rudy; two sons, David Peevy and wife Leticia of San Antonio and Rodney Peevy and wife Jean of El Dorado; five grandchildren, Taylor, Titus, Logan, Sawyer and Greg; as well as five great-grandchildren.
Cremation services were under the direction of Smart Cremation.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Marilyn's memory to San Antonio VITAS Hospice and Palliative Care, 8401 Datapoint Drive, Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78229; or Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock, AR 72212.
