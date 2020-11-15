Marilyn Stovall
Marilyn Jean Stovall, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in the Heart of Hospice unit at Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith from COVID-19, with a broken spirit from living in a nursing home during the outbreak.
She was born Aug. 16, 1935, in Clinton, Iowa. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. She had a free spirit and was quick-witted. She loved to have a good time and make everyone around her laugh to tears. She could always be found with a puppy in her arms and a couple at her heels; throw in a parrot, kitty and horse and she was in heaven.
She is no longer sick, sad or lonely. She was loved so deeply and the hurt will last a long time.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Stovall; a daughter, Mary Joe Steeve; her parents, Harry Harrison and Mary Jessee (Ashton) Greene; her twin sister, Marlene Wilson; a brother, Sonny Greene; and a grandson, Anthony Fenton.
She is survived by two daughters, Sylvia Stewart and husband Don of Van Buren and Marilyn Stovall of Centerville, Iowa; three sons, Joe Stovall of Crowley, La., James Stovall of Missouri and John Stovall of Muldrow; a sister, JoAnn Kincade and husband Jerry of Clinton; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express a special thank you and love to Springwoods Behavioral Health and Washington Regional Hospital, both in Fayetteville, and Heart of Hospice in Fort Smith.
No services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home Animal Shelter 3390 Pointer Trail E., Van Buren, AR 72956; or a local animal shelter of the donor's choice.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.