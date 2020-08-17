Marion Brackett
Marion Darrell Brackett, 79, of Muldrow passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was born June 11, 1941, in Roswell, N.M., to Darrell and Mildred Brackett. He retired from Van Buren Pipe Co. and was a member of Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church in Roland.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda of the home; a daughter, Tina Patterson of Muldrow; two sons, Brian Brackett and Bobby Brackett, both of Muldrow; two sisters, Carol Swadley of Rogers and Jo Blassingame of Van Buren; and three brothers, Carl Brackett of Cedarville, Paul Brackett of Muldrow and Jonathan Brackett of Fort Worth, Texas. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church with burial to follow at Redland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Logan Kimbley, Phillip Reed, Jim Patterson, Alton Branum, Richard Massey-Scott, Cory Brackett, Sammy Kazy and William Kazy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church, 895 W. Ray Fine Boulevard, Roland, OK 74954.
