Marion Mathis
Marion T. Mathis passed away June 6, 2019, in Waldron. He was born in Yell County in 1934. Marion and his family moved to south Sebastian County the next year, where he grew up on a general purpose farm. He graduated from Hartford High School, where he was voted outstanding senior by the faculty, president of his Future Farmers of America, vice president of his class and an all-state basketball player.
Marion attended Arkansas Tech University for two years, earning an Associate of Science Degree in Agriculture. He then went to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army Reserve. After completing his active duty in the reserve, he married his college sweetheart, Treva Martin, who received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education. He returned to the University of Arkansas and earned a Master's Degree in Agriculture Education.
Marion and Treva were married for 59 years and had two children. His son, Stanley is a retired engineer from Natural Resources Conservation Service and his wife, Katie, is a retired elementary teacher; they have two children, Sarah, a graduate of the University of Arkansas, and Joe, a senior engineering student at the University of Arkansas. His daughter, Cynthia, is an occupational therapist and certified hand therapist.
After graduation, Marion spent five years in agriculture chemical sales in Arizona and the southwest. He started his career with the Soil Conservation Service in 1966 as an economist on the Watershed Planning Party in Little Rock. In 1966, he transferred to the field, serving as a conservationist in Danville and Russellville in 1970. He served as DC in Clinton from 1974-84, in McGhee from 1984-87 and in Clarksville from 1987-90 and as an area resource conservationist in Hope from 1990 until his retirement in April of 1994. Marion and Treva then moved back to the Mansfield-Hartford area, where they grew up.
After a year and a half of retirement, Marion decided he needed to do something to keep him busy. He signed on to the City of Mansfield as economic development coordinator for one year in September of 1995. He served as president of the Mansfield Economic Development Corporation (non-profit) and as executive secretary of the Sebascott Economic Development Council. In that capacity, he wrote a number of grants for the improvement of the area, including a wastewater treatment facility that now serves three communities, a senior citizens facility and many grants for improvement of city streets and the downtown area. Marion was presented the Rural Community Assistance National Action Award from the U.S. Forest Service in 2003. The one-year contract with the city turned into 18 years, as he retired again in 2013.
Marion and Treva enjoy traveling and visited all 50 states and about 20 foreign countries. They represented Mansfield in meetings of the Mansfield Sister Cities of the World Organization in Mansfield, England, in 2000, Mansfield, Mass., in 2004, and in Mansfield, Ohio, in 2008. They went on five cruises, with their favorite being cruising through the Panama Canal.
Marion loves the outdoors. He was a member and hiked with the Trail Blazers hiking Club in Fort Smith for several years and was a volunteer on maintenance for the Ozark Highland Trail. He also liked to fish, having canoed and fished most of the rivers, streams and lakes in Arkansas. His favorite being the Buffalo National River. He also fished in Canada, Alaska, Hawaii and most of the western states.
Treva and Marion are members of the Fort Smith Rose Society. Treva won numerous awards at rose shows and Marion served two terms as president of the society. They were presented the Bronze Honor Medal of the American Rose Society in 2005.
Marion was a member of the Arkansas River Valley Antique Tractor Club; he restored a 1955 Model 600 tractor that he showed and drove in parades.
Marion and Treva celebrated their birthdays, Feb. 5 and 11, on vacation in Galveston, Texas, each year, and a vacation week in Branson, Mo., in the fall.
Marion and Treva have been members of Gideons International for 32 years and members of First Baptist Church in Mansfield, where they served in various capacities as well as deacons. Their home is five miles east of Mansfield on a 300 acre cattle ranch that their son shares with them.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Mansfield First Baptist Church with Dr. Tom Harris and the Rev. Phillip Slaughter officiating. Burial will follow the service at Coop Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Sean Mathis, Shannon Mathis, Shea Mathis, Paul Thomas Hunt, his grandson, Joseph Mathis, his grandson-in-law, Ethan Yandell and Dr. John Sullivant.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Published in Times Record on June 9, 2019