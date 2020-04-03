Home

Marjorie Barringer


1927 - 2020
Marjorie Barringer Obituary
Marjorie Barringer
Marjorie Barringer passed away March 30, 2020, at Chapel Ridge Health and Rehab in Fort Smith. She was 92 years of age. Marjorie was born Sept. 2, 1927, in Indianola, Okla. She was a member of Parkhill Church of Christ in Fort Smith.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Fred West and Elizabeth Goodwyn West; her husband of 68 years, Floyd James Barringer; and a son, Gary Don Barringer.
She is survived by a daughter, Diane Wilson of Covington, La.; a grandson, Christopher Wilson of Covington; and two sisters, Mary Weddle of Kansas City, Mo., and Anita Fink of Atwater, Calif. Marjorie will be deeply missed by friends and family.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 4, 2020
