McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Marjorie Garrison Obituary
Marjorie Garrison
Marjorie Lee Garrison, 81, of Huntington passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Garrison Sr.; a son, Mark Garrison; a brother, Clyde McCormick; and a sister, Fay Dean McCormick.
She is survived by a son, Harold Garrison Jr.; two daughters, Lisa Bryant and Becky Poston; four brothers, Claude, Merle, Johnny and Gary McCormick; a sister, Carolyn Jernigan; 13 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 30 at Lovelace Cemetery in Witcherville, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 29, 2020
