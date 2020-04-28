|
|
Marjorie Garrison
Marjorie Lee Garrison, 81, of Huntington passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Garrison Sr.; a son, Mark Garrison; a brother, Clyde McCormick; and a sister, Fay Dean McCormick.
She is survived by a son, Harold Garrison Jr.; two daughters, Lisa Bryant and Becky Poston; four brothers, Claude, Merle, Johnny and Gary McCormick; a sister, Carolyn Jernigan; 13 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 30 at Lovelace Cemetery in Witcherville, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 29, 2020