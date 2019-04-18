|
|
Marjorie Magness
Mrs. Marjorie Gertrude Edwards Magness, 97, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Marge was born Nov. 1, 1921, in Los Angeles to John Clyde Edwards and Amelia Gertrude Dietrich Edwards. She grew up and spent most of her life in Newark. She later lived in Largo, Fla., for 15 years and Fort Smith the past 19 years. Marge was a life member of Hazel Edwards Memorial Methodist Church in Newark, where she was the choir soloist. She sang at her high school graduation and often at weddings and funerals. Marge loved the friendships she made in Sunday school at First Methodist Church in Fort Smith. Although her primary job was homemaker and mother, she worked a short time as a nurse. Marge enjoyed music, singing and dancing and she was rather good on the harmonica. She liked daily trips to the beach, tailgating at Phillies and Bucks games and fishing. She loved being with her family.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and love, Jack L. Magness, with whom she eloped when they were 17 years old, was married to for 52 years and she was the widow of for 27 years; two brothers, John Clyde Jr. and Dietrich Edwards.
Marge is survived by a son, Jack Lindsey Jr. (Carolyn); a daughter, Nancy Jean Ingram (Wayne Lee); three grandchildren, Jack Gregory (Van), Cora Lindsey Gean (David) and Wayne Lee Ingram Jr. (Patricia); and eight great-grandchildren, David Jr. (Kristen), Robert, John, Anna, Luke, Melisa, Gianni and Carmelo.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Blue Springs Cemetery in Newark.
Memorials may be made to First Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Arrangements by Jackson's Newark Funeral Home. www.jacksonsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2019