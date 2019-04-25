|
Marjorie McCafferty
Marjorie Ann McCafferty, 85, of Pasadena, Texas, passed away April 21, 2019, Resurrection Sunday, in the home of James and Carol McCaffrey. Marjorie was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Dauphin County, Pa. She was a loving homemaker, outdoorsman, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her life's work was her family and her savior, Jesus Christ. Marjorie always had a smile and encouraging words to everyone, she had a gift for storytelling along with words of wit or comfort. The grandchildren could always count on her for adventure tips and delegated shopping assessments. Marjorie loved flowers and gardening, hunting and fishing, or just watching the animals. Marjorie loved God with all her heart and she ministered to all she could.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, James E. McCafferty.
She is survived by her seven children, 27 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday April 26, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Parks Baptist Church with burial at Hawkins Cemetery.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2019