Marjorie Treece
Marjorie Jean Sloat Treece passed away Sept. 30, 2019, at Baptist Trinity Hospice House in Collierville, Tenn., at 68 years of age. She was born March 20, 1951, to Don H. Sloat Jr. and Faye Martin Sloat in Fort Smith. Margie graduated from UAMC in Little Rock in May 1974 with a degree in dental hygiene. In December 1976, she married James Sherman Treece III. They lived all over the world with Amoco Oil Co. before settling in Houston and Tulsa.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mildred Stouffer; and a son, James S. Treece IV.
Margie is survived by her husband, Jim of Collierville; a daughter, Jennifer Treece Guthrie (Ben) of Germantown, Tenn.; and two grandsons, Miller and Craft Guthrie, both of Germantown. She is also survived by a brother, Don Sloat III (Cecelia) of Conway; and two sisters Mary Alexander (Mike) of Rudy and Kathy Norcross (Joe) of Mountain Home.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Timothy: 4-7.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Family Funeral Care in Memphis, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .
Published in Times Record on Oct. 3, 2019