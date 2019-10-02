Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Treece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Treece


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Treece Obituary
Marjorie Treece
Marjorie Jean Sloat Treece passed away Sept. 30, 2019, at Baptist Trinity Hospice House in Collierville, Tenn., at 68 years of age. She was born March 20, 1951, to Don H. Sloat Jr. and Faye Martin Sloat in Fort Smith. Margie graduated from UAMC in Little Rock in May 1974 with a degree in dental hygiene. In December 1976, she married James Sherman Treece III. They lived all over the world with Amoco Oil Co. before settling in Houston and Tulsa.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mildred Stouffer; and a son, James S. Treece IV.
Margie is survived by her husband, Jim of Collierville; a daughter, Jennifer Treece Guthrie (Ben) of Germantown, Tenn.; and two grandsons, Miller and Craft Guthrie, both of Germantown. She is also survived by a brother, Don Sloat III (Cecelia) of Conway; and two sisters Mary Alexander (Mike) of Rudy and Kathy Norcross (Joe) of Mountain Home.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Timothy: 4-7.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Family Funeral Care in Memphis, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .
Published in Times Record on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.