Mark Berdahl


1957 - 2019
Mark Berdahl Obituary
Mark Berdahl
Mark Berdahl, age 62,of Muldrow passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation in Fort Smith. Mark was born April 8, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, to Milford and Wanda Berdahl.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Berdahl and Dalton Berdahl; one daughter, Rainie Berdahl; lifelong friend, Debbie Bonds; a brother, Michael Berdahl; and two sisters, Sheila Berdahl and Sharon Berdahl.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Westfield Chapel in Springdale.
Online condolences may be made at www.WestfieldChapel.com.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019
