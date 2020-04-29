Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Mark Callahan Obituary
Mark Callahan
Mark H. Callahan, 64, of Hartford passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was born Jan. 24, 1956, in Fort Smith. He was a retired water department supervisor for the City of Fort Smith for 20-plus years and a Baptist. He loved watching his grandkids play ball, spending time with his family and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.D. and Othella Callahan and Sonny and Jennie Casto; and two brothers, Dewayne and Raymond Callahan.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Shirley Callahan; two sons, Wes Callahan and wife Lacey and Jeff Callahan and wife Megan; five grandkids, Colt, Chace, Jake, Ty and Josh; a sister, Gail Horton; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside service will be Friday, May 1 at Monroe Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Colt Callahan, Chace Callahan, Jake Callahan, Trevor Barnes, Nathan Wooten, Tyler Barnes, Josh Callahan and Ty Slone.
Honorary pallbearers are Rick Sabatucci, Dale Phelps, Danny Phelps, Greg Gibson, Ed Huber, Dallas Kazy, Carol Slate and Steve Fortson.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 30, 2020
