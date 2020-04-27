Home

Mark Clark Sr.


1966 - 2020
Mark Clark Sr. Obituary
Mark Clark Sr.
Mark Douglas Clark Sr., 53, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home in Bentonville. He was born June 24, 1966, to Frank and Jane Clark in Vallejo, Calif. He moved from Fort Smith to northwest Arkansas, where he resided for the last 10 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley, bass fishing and partying.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Frank Clark Jr.; and a brother, Mike Clark.
He is survived by his mother, Jane Clark of Lavaca; a son, Mark D. Clark Jr. of Fort Smith; a daughter, Mallie Clark of Little Rock; and three aunts, Kimberly Sager of Concord, Calif., Kathy Humphrey of Vacaville, Calif., and Doris Vaughn of San Antonio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Epting Funeral Home in Bentonville.
Online condolences may be made at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 29, 2020
