Mark Cox
The Rev. Mark David Cox, 62, of Greenwood, S.C., formerly of Van Buren, the husband of Mary Louise Hale Cox, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Born in Wynne, he was a son of Alene Nichols Cox and the late Frank M. Cox. Mark was an evangelist and the former owner of Mark Cox Construction Services in Roland. He was a member of Life Church in Charleston.
In addition to his wife of the home and his mother, he is survived by four stepchildren, Gretchen Merrill (Dr. Mark Merrill) of Macon, Ga., Ashley Keever (Michael) of Gallatin, Tenn., Ryan Williamson of Fort Smith and Natasha Woodard (Jason) of Van Buren; two sisters, Kathy Clements of Lone Oak and Martha Marsh of Greenwood, S.C.; two brothers, Frankie Cox of McCray and Nathaniel Cox of Washington; and 15 grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at First Assembly of God Church in Searcy with Dr. Mark Merrill and Regan Merrill officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Christians United for Israel, P.O. Box 1307, San Antonio, TX 78295-1307.
.