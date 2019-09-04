|
|
Mark Hall
Mark Alan Hall, 55, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at a local hospital. He was formerly of Mena and Ozark, having graduated from Ozark High School then Dallas Institute Gupton Jones College of Mortuary Science. He was the former owner of Hall Funeral Home in Mena and a department manager at Home Depot in Fort Smith. He was a member of Grace Bible Church in Mena for over 18 years.
He is survived by his wife, Cassie of the home; his daughter, Becky Mikita of Ellicott, Colo.; his son, Anthony Hall of Gravette; his parents, Bruce and Phyllis Hall of Mena; one sister, Tracy Goddard of West Hartford, Conn.; two brothers, Dennis Hall of Winslow and Scott Hall of Ozark; and three grandchildren, Wyatt and Morgan Mikita and Arnold Hall.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with cremation to follow, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 5, 2019