Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Hall Obituary
Mark Hall
Mark Alan Hall, 55, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at a local hospital. He was formerly of Mena and Ozark, having graduated from Ozark High School then Dallas Institute Gupton Jones College of Mortuary Science. He was the former owner of Hall Funeral Home in Mena and a department manager at Home Depot in Fort Smith. He was a member of Grace Bible Church in Mena for over 18 years.
He is survived by his wife, Cassie of the home; his daughter, Becky Mikita of Ellicott, Colo.; his son, Anthony Hall of Gravette; his parents, Bruce and Phyllis Hall of Mena; one sister, Tracy Goddard of West Hartford, Conn.; two brothers, Dennis Hall of Winslow and Scott Hall of Ozark; and three grandchildren, Wyatt and Morgan Mikita and Arnold Hall.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with cremation to follow, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now