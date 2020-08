Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark Harrold

Mark Harrold, 63, of Cleveland, Okla., died Aug. 14, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Cleveland with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, Okla., under the direction of Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.



