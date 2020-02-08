|
Mark Kowalski
Mark J. Kowalski, 63, of Spiro passed away Feb. 6, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 10, 1956, in Elmhurst, Ill., to Wanda Jo (Restine) Kowalski and Leonard Paul Kowalski. He was married to Meveline "Libby" Lorraine (Still) Kowalski on Feb. 17, 1984, in Miami, Okla. He enjoyed working in the yard, fishing, target practice, hunting and building things with his hands. Mark loved to go camping with his family.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, William Charles Osborne.
Survivors include his wife, Libby Kowalski; four daughters, Stacey Bulland and husband Kunal, Shandle Stavitsky and husband Philip, Sherry Suratt and Shirley Cox and husband Kevin Lappold; a son, Westley Osborne and wife Shanna; a sister, Gina Flannery; three brothers, David Griner, Darrell Griner and wife Jane and Leonard Kowalski and wife Audrey; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Spiro with burial to follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with the family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m.
Active pallbearers will be Tyler Kowalski, Kevin Lappold, Travis Adams, Shawn Flannery, Ryan Cox, Charles Taylor, James Kelly and Jack Grant.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2020