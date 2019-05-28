|
Mark LeJong
Mark Emile LeJong, 56, formerly of Fort Smith, died April 30, 2019, in Bethel, Conn. He was born Dec. 10, 1962, in Athens, Greece. He was an Army veteran.
He is survived by his son, Mike LeJong of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; his daughter, Nicole Lewis and husband Mike of Round Rock, Texas; his mother, Doris Harris DeGolier of Fort Smith; his father, Arthur LeJong of Fort Smith; one sister, DeLynn McCash and husband Rodney of Jefferson City, Tenn.; one brother, Michael LeJong and wife Katie of Greenwood; his loving partner, Linda Curtis of Bethel; plus many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Greenwood with the Rev. Ronnie Deal officiating.
Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with full military honors.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hull Funeral Home in Danbury, Conn.
Published in Times Record from May 29 to May 30, 2019