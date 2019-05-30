|
Mark LeJong
Mark Emile LeJong, 56, formerly of Fort Smith, died April 30, 2019, in Bethel, Conn.
Memorial service will be 11 am. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Greenwood. Burial with military honors will be 11 a.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements were under the direction of Hull Funeral Home in Danbury, Conn.
He is survived by his partner, Linda Curtis; a daughter, Nicole Lewis; a son, Mike LeJong; his parents, Doris DeGolier and Arthur LeJong; a sister, DeLynn McCash; and a brother, Michael LeJong.
Published in Times Record on May 31, 2019
