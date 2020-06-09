Mark Moore
Mark Moore
Mark Dwayne Moore Jr., 35, of Van Buren entered into rest on Thursday June 4, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 28, 1984, in Fort Smith to Mark and Donna Moore.
He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Joseph Lee Moore; his paternal grandfather, Troy Moore; and his maternal grandmother, Louise Griffith.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Moore; two daughters, Kaitlyn and Tegan Moore, both of Alma; his mother, Donna Moore of Van Buren; two sisters, Ragen Holt of Fort Smith and Juanita Sanders and husband Ronnie of Van Buren; six nephews, Caleb and Dallas Sharum and Joseph and Shawn Sanders, all of Fort Smith, and Ronnie and Scout Sanders, both of Van Buren; a niece, Kayla Sanders of Van Buren; his maternal grandfather, Joe Holt and wife Lou of Sallisaw; and his maternal stepgrandfather, Sam Griffith of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday June 12 at Gill Cemetery Pavilion in Van Buren, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
There will be no public viewing.
Pallbearers will be Kaitlyn Moore, Jamie Moore, Ronnie Sanders, Caleb Sharum, Troye Smith and Ricky Cook.
Honorary pallbearers are Tegan Moore, Dallas Sharum, Joseph Sanders and Shawn Sanders.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
