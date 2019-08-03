Home

Mark Robinson
Mark Scott Robinson, 57, passed away from this life Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Fayetteville. Mark was born Sept. 21, 1961, in Fort Smith to the late Milton Robinson and Judy Speaker Robinson. Mark spent most of his adult life in hotel maintenance until he became disabled. He enjoyed fast cars and motorcycles and spending time with his family and many dear friends.
He is survived by three sisters, Debbie (Pat) Scherrey of Little Rock, Sherri Bulger of Van Buren and Stacey (Bill) Haneline of Fort Smith; and two sons, Chris Robinson of Van Buren and Colton Robinson of Fort Smith.
No service is scheduled. Mark will be buried next to his mother at Roselawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
"You and I will meet again when we're least expecting it, one day in some faraway place, I will recognize your face. I won't say goodbye my friend, for you and I will meet again" — Tom Petty.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 4, 2019
