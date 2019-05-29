|
Mark Sears
Mark A. Sears, 58, of Pocola, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Sherwood. He was born Sept. 3, 1960, in Smith Center, Kan. He worked for Burton Pools and Spas. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith and Burton's Men's Bible Study Class and also ran the camera for the Media Ministry. He was a loving husband, father and granddaddy.
He is survived by his wife, Darla Sears of the home; daughter, Lindsay Robison of Van Buren; parents, Derald and Ethel Belle Sears of Smith Center; sister, Karen Armstrong and her husband Mike of Fairway, Kan.; two brothers, Larry Sears and his wife Marcia of Dallas, Glenn Sears and his wife Kristy of Beloit, Kan.; his grandson, Aiden Robison; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith with interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Larry Sears, Glenn Sears, Matt Sears, Mike Armstrong, Ian Armstrong and David Burton.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 30, 2019