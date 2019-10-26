|
Mark Stout
Mark Stout was born Oct. 12, 1960, in Fort Smith to Earnest "June" and Laura (Baker) Stout. He passed away Oct. 25, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 59.
He was preceded in death by his father and an infant daughter, Brittany McKinney Stout.
Mark is survived by his wife, Dixie Shumate; two daughters, Shawna Johnson and husband Justin and Jeanie Lyons and husband Alex; a son, Henry Chronister; three grandchildren, Knox, Lilah and Avery; his mother, Laura Stout; three sisters, Nancy Harper and husband Gary, Janet Hirst and husband Campbell and Karen Lawson and husband Ron; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Lakeview Baptist Church in Spiro with the Rev. Sid Ree officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Justin Johnson, Alex Chokbengboun, Henry Chronister, Eddie Stout, Chuck Stout and Jackie Carlile.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 27, 2019