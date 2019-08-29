Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
1958 - 2019
Mark Wagner Obituary
Mark Wagner
Mark Allen Wagner Sr., 61, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born April 8, 1958, in Paris, Tenn., to Bobby E. and Ruth (Shamblin) Wagner. He was an Air Force veteran and a retired journeyman at Smith Hardwood Floors.
He is survived by his daughter, Bobbie Laxson and her husband Greg of Pocola; three sons, Mark Wagner Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Fort Smith, Matthew Wagner and his wife Heather of Quantico, Va., and Jeremy Wagner of Fort Smith; his mother, Ruth Bailes of San Marcus, Texas; a sister, Karen Bailes-Graves of San Marcus; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home with cremation to follow the service. A private burial with honors will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials, may be made to , 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 30, 2019
