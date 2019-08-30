|
Mark Wagner
Mark Allen Wagner Sr., 61, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home. Private burial will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his children, Bobbie Laxson, Mark Wagner Jr. and Matthew and Jeremy Wagner; his mother, Ruth Bailes; a sister, Karen Bailes-Graves; abd 10 grandchildren.
Family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 31, 2019