Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Wagner


1958 - 2019
Send Flowers
Mark Wagner Obituary
Mark Wagner
Mark Allen Wagner Sr., 61, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home. Private burial will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his children, Bobbie Laxson, Mark Wagner Jr. and Matthew and Jeremy Wagner; his mother, Ruth Bailes; a sister, Karen Bailes-Graves; abd 10 grandchildren.
Family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.