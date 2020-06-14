Marlene Moss

Marlene "Lane" Annette Moss, 38, of Poteau passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Monroe, Okla. Marlene was born Sept. 29, 1981, in Fort Smith, AR to Kenneth Sr. and Cheryl (McGrew) Moss.

Survivors include a son, Nelson Ray Hobbs Jr. of Poteau; her mother, Cheryl Morton of Poteau; her father, Kenneth Moss Sr. of Poteau; four sisters, Teresa Nixon and Taunya Moss, both of Poteau, Faith Harness of Denver and Amber Carroll of Shady Point; five brothers, Kenneth Moss Jr., Carthol "Corky" Moss, Josh Moss, Joseph Morton and George Morton Jr., all of Poteau, OK; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Church of Christ in Poteau with Don Cherry officiating, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

The family will be at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to visit with relatives and friends.



