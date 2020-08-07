Marlin Donaldson
Marlin Donaldson, 66, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a retired supervisor from Whirlpool.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Sylvia Donaldson; and a brother, Terry Donaldson.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Donaldson; a daughter, Kim Fisher and husband Ben of Hackett; a brother, Melvin Donaldson and wife Debbie of Van Buren; a sister, Gaylene Lee and husband James of San Antonio; and two grandchildren, Samuel Fisher and Jacob Fisher.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10 at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood with interment at Old Union Cemetery.
Viewing will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
