1/
Marlin Donaldson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlin Donaldson
Marlin Donaldson, 66, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a retired supervisor from Whirlpool.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Sylvia Donaldson; and a brother, Terry Donaldson.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Donaldson; a daughter, Kim Fisher and husband Ben of Hackett; a brother, Melvin Donaldson and wife Debbie of Van Buren; a sister, Gaylene Lee and husband James of San Antonio; and two grandchildren, Samuel Fisher and Jacob Fisher.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10 at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood with interment at Old Union Cemetery.
Viewing will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConnell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved