Marolyn Price
Marolyn "Nana" Doris Price, age 87, of Barling passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at home with her family. She was born Feb. 9, 1933, in Ratcliff to Cyril and Ethel Pettigrew.
Marolyn grew up in Branch with her mom, two brothers and stepdad, Clyde Thomson. She graduated as salutatorian from County Line High School in 1951. She was known for her basketball skills and went on to become an all-state basketball player. She married Olen Price on Dec. 21, 1951, at First Baptist Church in Branch. They were married for 68 years.
Nana was a devoted member of Spradling Baptist Church in Fort Smith for 64 years, where she served as pianist, Sunday school teacher, WMU leader, Bible school teacher and camp sponsor and she sang in the choir for years. She worked at Radiologists P.A. in Fort Smith for almost 35 years. She also enjoyed organizing Branch/County Line school reunions and working the polls for elections. She worked alongside grandad in running Price Angus Farm and cheering for the Razorbacks.
She was preceded in death by her her husband, Olen Price; her parents; and her brothers, Tom Pettigrew and Sam Thomson and wife Mary Ann.
She is survived by three children, Teresa Hobbs and husband Dan of Broken Arrow, Okla., Vicki Martin and husband Kirk of Fort Smith and Kendall Price and wife Kathy of Hackett; six grandchildren, Stephanie Hamilton and husband Aaron of Royse City, Texas, Lindsey Pulley and husband Patrick of Olympia, Wash., Eric Martin and wife Leah of Bentonville, Elise Martin of Fayetteville and Matthew Price and Michelle Price, both of Fort Smith; and 11 great-grandchildren, Ayan, Kennedy, Will, Lyla, Campbell, Mack, Knox, McCall, Mia, Zoey and Hoosier.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Spradling Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Bradford officiating. Private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Kendall Price, Dan Hobbs, Kirk Martin, Eric Martin, Matthew Price and Aaron Hamilton.
Honorary pallbearers are Patrick Pulley and the deacons of Spradling Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Spradling Baptist Church, 3515 N. 50th St., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
