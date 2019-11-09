Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Marsha Coody Obituary
Marsha Coody
Marsha Stroud Coody, 64, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in a local hospital. She was born July 26, 1955, in Morrilton to Ralph and Laverne (Ashcraft) Ward. Marsha was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Michael Heath Morris.
She is survived by her husband, Ben Coody; one stepdaughter, Rhonda Katsman of Naples, Florida, and one stepson, Ben Coody Jr. of Little Rock.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with private burial at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Paul and Adam Weisenfels, Gabel Garcia, Brandon Horton, Dave Rosen and Ben Coody Jr.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 10, 2019
