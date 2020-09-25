Marsha Denny
Marsha Colenne Denny, age 68, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born Sept. 9, 1952, at Reeder Ford in Short to Virgil and Lucille (Flanagan) Denny.
Marsha was a longtime employee in the computer departments at Holt-Krock Clinic and Mercy. She was a member of Goddard United Methodist Church in Fort Smith, where she found great joy in volunteering in the church pantry. She was an avid reader and loved watching her "favorite" niece, nephew or grandchild participate in their sport or hobby. She never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone. Marsha was loved by everyone and her friends and family are devastated from this profound loss.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joan Mowdy; two brothers, Harol Ray and Phillip Denny; and a nephew, Mickey Stamps.
She is survived by her loving partner of 38 years, Leslie Wintory; two daughters, Kim (Wintory) Taylor and husband Nathan of Southlake, Texas, and Karen (Wintory) Willems and husband Jason of Fayetteville; seven grandchildren who adored her, Kenna, Abigail, Ella and Jude Taylor, all of Southlake, and Cole, Marleigh and Mason Willems, all of Fayetteville; five beloved sisters, Carol Mowery and husband Tommy of Cedarville, Sandra Stamps and husband Ted, Regina Ogden and husband Edwin and Martha Adams, all of Muldrow, and Judy Denny of Fort Smith; her dear friend, Rick Pittman; 17 nieces and nephews; 34 great-nieces and -nephews; and 34 great-great-nieces and -nephews, who she loved dearly and were all her favorite.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Fentress Mortuary Chapel with interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jason Willems, Nathan Taylor, Cole Willems, Hunter Ryan, Cody Orsbun, Rick Pittman and Brock Ayres.
Honorary pallbearers are Edwin Ogden, Ted Stamps, Scottie Orsbun, Joe Ryan, Brad Hale, Bart Mowry and Earl Mowry.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Goddard United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 1922 Dodson Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
True to Marsha's giving heart, she made the decision to be an organ donor. Many children and adults will receive these gifts because of Marsha.
