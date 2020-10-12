1/
Marsha Edwards
Marsha Lea Edwards, 73, of Roland died Oct. 11, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Living Water Fellowship Church in Roland with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
She is survived by two sons, James and Jeff Edwards; two sisters, Christine West and Elaine Gorman; a brother, Tim Matye; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
