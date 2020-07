Or Copy this URL to Share

Marshall Ollar

Marshall Ollar, 66, of Heavener died July 30, 2020, in Heavener.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel. Her body was cremated.

He is survived by three daughters, Marsha Stringer, Melissa Ramirez and Amber Bryant; a son, Marty Ollar; a sister, Lanora Simpson; a brother, Robert Ollar; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



