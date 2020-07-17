Martha Ginn
Martha Ellen Ginn, age 87, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her loving and devoted son, David, by her side. Born in Exeter, Mo., on March 20, 1933, Ellen was the daughter of the late William Boyce and Nora Alberta (Edens) Neighbors. Ellen was united in marriage to James Carroll Ginn, who passed away May 3, 2019.
One of nine children, Ellen moved to Fort Smith as a young girl, where she graduated from high school. She did office work for an insurance company and an automotive parts company for several years after her graduation. She met James Ginn while he was serving in the U.S. Army and they were married in 1953. After David was born in 1958, she became a full-time homemaker. She moved to Bentonville in 1976 and helped James raise beef cattle on their farm. Her focus was always on her family and she was blessed to have celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary in November of 2018. She and David were fortunate to enjoy the last 15 months of her life together at his Florida home, where she enjoyed the ocean views, sunsets and warm winter weather.
Ellen enjoyed cooking, reading books and newspapers, gardening of both flowers and food, movies, baseball, basketball, football and working puzzles. She was active in church and enjoyed studying her Bible. She loved her pets — dogs and cats, plus naming all of the cattle on the farm. Ellen shared in the family love of travel and visited 46 states plus Canada and Mexico. Her tireless dedication and love for James and David will be forever cherished.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by five siblings, Mary Clements of Tulsa, Opal Spencer of Smithfield, Va., Mildred Peak and Larry Neighbors, both of Fort Smith, and Billie Nolan of Hackett.
She is survived by a son, David Carroll Ginn, M.D., of Fort Lauderdale; three siblings, Donna Turnipseed of Alma, Pauline Roberts of Franklin, N.C., and Sue Steele of Pocola; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private service was held Wednesday, July 15. Arrangements were entrusted to Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home in Fort Lauderdale.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the American Heart Association
.
Online tributes at may be made at www.kraeerfairchild.com
.