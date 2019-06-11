|
Martha Lawson
Martha Sue (Brooks) Lawson, 86, of Sallisaw died Monday, June 10, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter,Donna Keith of Sallisaw; two stepdaughters, Glenda Schmidt and Kathy Mostrum; two stepsons, Chris and Donald Lawson; a sister, Amy Crosslin of Gans; four grandchildren; 12 stepgrandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 12, 2019
