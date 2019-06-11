Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Lawson

Obituary Flowers

Martha Lawson Obituary
Martha Lawson
Martha Sue (Brooks) Lawson, 86, of Sallisaw died Monday, June 10, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter,Donna Keith of Sallisaw; two stepdaughters, Glenda Schmidt and Kathy Mostrum; two stepsons, Chris and Donald Lawson; a sister, Amy Crosslin of Gans; four grandchildren; 12 stepgrandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.