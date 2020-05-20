|
Martha Mask
Martha Jean Mask was called home May 19, 2020. She was born Dec. 9, 1927. Jean was spunky and fun-loving; she never met a stranger and would carry on a conversation with anyone. She made the best biscuits and gravy. She loved her puppy dogs and feeding the resident squirrel and birds in her backyard. She never missed sending a holiday or birthday card to her family. She was loved by all who met and knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harver Mask, Jr.
She is survived by seven children, Linda Barnes of Fort Smith, Richard Mask of Tulsa, John Mask of Fort Smith, Debbie Lux of Holiday Island, Steve Mask of Cedarville, Carolyn Tate of Fort Smith and Eddie Mask of Greenwood; eight grandchildren, Tony Howard, Allen Howard, Chris Howard, Kelly Mask, Shelly Haynes, Melissa Shy, Adam Mask and Johnathan Mask; 16 great-grandchildren and a couple great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 22 at Fentress Mortuary.
Published in Times Record on May 21, 2020