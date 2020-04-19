Home

Martha McClendon


1937 - 2020
Martha McClendon Obituary
Martha McClendon
Martha Ann McClendon, 82, of Greenwood passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born July 12, 1937, in Fort Smith. She had worked at Repair Parts in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Robertson and Eula Pennington; a son, James Lee McClendon; and a sister Verna Cable.
She is survived by two daughters, Karan Downing of Greenwood and Sharon Williams of Fort Smith; a son, Donald McClendon of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be private and she will be buried at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 20, 2020
