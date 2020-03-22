|
Martha Menshek
Martha June Menshek, 80, of Van Buren passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 20, 1940, in Detroit to the late William E. Turner and Dorothy (Barnum) Turner. She was a 1958 graduate of East Detroit High School. She relocated to Arkansas in 1983 with her then-husband, John S. Menshek, and their children. She was a descendant of the Turner Bend Turners. She was an employee of Choctaw Casino in Pocola for the past 15 years, where she worked as a cashier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Loa Jean VinDick of San Antonio.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet Gabrey and husband Steven of Van Buren; a son, John W. Menshek and wife Kathy of Columbus, Ga.; three brothers, William E. Turner Jr. of St. Clair Shores, Mich., Jimmy R. Turner and wife Grace of Ray, Mich., and J. Michael Deady of Clearwater, Fla.; and a sister, Mary Jo Eckenrode of Clinton Township, Mich. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Joshua R. Delargy, Sarah E. Watson, John Paul A. Menshek, Stephen M. Menshek and Mackenzie L. Menshek; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
Private funeral Mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church with interment at Highland Cemetery in Ozark. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or online at www.diabetes.org.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 23, 2020