Martha Trammell
Martha Ann Trammell, 79, of Liberty was born March 15, 1940, and went home to be with the Lord peacefully at their home on Friday, May 31, 2019. Martha was one of 12 children born to the late H.W. and Ola Osborne Wilson of Roland. She grew up in Roland where she met and married her husband, James, on Dec. 15, 1956 and they were married for over 62 years. James and Martha had three children, seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Martha loved her trips to the lake and Yuma, Ariz., and took so much pride in her skills as a cosmetologist. She graduated from Millie's School of Cosmetology and then taught there for several years before putting in her own shop, Martha's Beauty Shop, in Roland until she moved it to their home. So many people have talked about not knowing what they would have done without Martha to do their hair, including several men as well James. She was a connoisseur of flea markets and garage sales and explicitly loved the old glassware, which you can easily see when entering their home.
Martha is survived by her husband, James E. Trammell Sr. of the home; three children, Cheryl Tate of Liberty, Janie Lawson of Liberty and James E. Trammell Jr. of Louisiana; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Amanda, Danny, Jamie, Krysta, Kerrye and Dillon; and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Carol Jones of Roland and Ruby Metcalf of Tulsa; one brother, Joe Dale Wilson of Roland; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Martha will be missed immensely but not grieved for because there is no more pain and she is in a much better place.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be the grandsons and great-grandsons.
Celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Liberty Assembly of God Church officiated by Brother Tommy Treat with interment at Liberty Cemetery.
Published in Times Record on June 5, 2019