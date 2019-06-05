|
Martha Trammell
Martha Ann Trammell, 79, of Liberty died Friday, May 31, 2019, at her home.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Liberty Assembly of God Church with burial at Liberty Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, James; two daughters, Cheryl Tate and Janie Lawson, both of Liberty; a son, James Trammell Jr. of Louisiana; two sisters, Carol Jones of Roland and Ruby Metcalf of Tulsa; a brother, Joe Wilson of Roland; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019
