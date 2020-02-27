|
Martha Volz
Martha R. Volz, 84, of Waldron passed away Feb. 25, 2020. She was born July 8, 1935, in Mansfield to the late S. M. and Pearl (Utter) Condry. When Martha graduated high school, she joined the U.S. Navy. After serving her country for four years, she went to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she graduated with a master's degree. After graduation, she rejoined the Navy for 15 more years, until she retired. After retiring, she returned to college at Virginia Wesleyan College and she graduated with her second master's degree.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Volz of New York; a sister, Opal Holt; two brothers, Carl Condry and Wayne Condry.
Martha is survived by two brothers, Zane Condry of Las Vegas and Jerry Condry of Mansfield; and several nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Coop Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 28, 2020