|
|
Martha Watkins
Martha Lou Watkins, of Waldron, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Waldron, surrounded by her loving family. Martha was born Aug. 21, 1935, to James Newberry and Florabel Doughty Newberry. She was 83 years old. Martha was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church in Waldron.
As a young woman, Martha met and married her handsome military serviceman, Floyd. They spent the next 57 years together, being friends, companions and partners in everything. They loved to camp and play cards with friends. Martha rode many miles with Floyd checking cows. Martha was a business woman with experience in various fields, ranging from restaurant to fashion to a motel manager. Martha enjoyed crafting, cake decorating, arranging flowers and bow-making. She had a knack for decorating any challenge given to her. Martha had a lot of hobbies but her true passion was spending time with her family and taking care of them, making precious memories to last forever.
Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory one daughter, Terri Jones and husband Donald of Waldron; one son, Mark Watkins of Waldron; one brother, Dickie Newberry of Waldron; and three sisters-in-law, Louise Newberry of Waldron, Imogene Newberry of Texas and Louise Newberry of California. Nana will forever remain in the hearts of her grandchildren, Kristy Young and husband Matt, Kelli McCurry and husband Josh and Evan Watkins; and great-grandchildren, Ashton Young, Logan Young, Raylan McCurry and Clayton McCurry. Martha will be missed by all that knew her and the many whose lives she impacted including a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and loved ones.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Watkins; her parents, James and Florabel Newberry; her brothers, Wando, Charles, Frankie, Jerry; and one sister-in-law, Marcine.
Martha's celebration of life service will be 1 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron with the Rev. Jackie Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery in Waldron. Arrangements are being entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Martha's pallbearers will be Josh McCurry, Matt Young, J.D. Newberry, Rusty Nelson, Dr. S.A. Ahmed and Brent Keener.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Bell, Fritz Morales, Bill Maxwell, Steve Owens and Grayson Owens.
Martha's visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
You may leave words of remembrance for Martha's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 29, 2019