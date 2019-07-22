|
|
Martha Watson
Martha I. Watson, 84, of Fort Smith passed away July 20, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born Nov. 20, 1934, in Fayetteville to Edker and Irene (Prince) Harvey. Martha was a homemaker and loved to listen to music and read and she was a wonderful cook and a loyal friend. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of more than 66 years, James Ray of the home; one son, Steve Watson of Alma; two grandsons, Joshua D. Watson and his wife Courtney of Dyer and Eric M. Watson and his girlfriend Savannah of Fayetteville; three sisters, Virginia Burton of Fayetteville, Carolyn Beaver of Little Flock and Margaret Mosley of Sheridan; and one great-great-granddaughter, Ellie Watson.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 23, 2019