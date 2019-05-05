|
Martha Webb
Martha L. Webb, 75, of Hackett passed away May 3, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a homemaker.
Martha was preceded in death by her grandson, Aaron Godwin; a daughter, Marlyn Porter; a son, Randy Ruth; and a nephew, Zeb White.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel with interment at noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood. Service will be officiated by Brother Mike Franklin. A family gathering will follow the service from 1-4 p.m. at Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday, with family visitation from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; three sons, Shannon Ruth and Jackie Ruth, both of Fort Smith, and Michael Webb of Van Buren; four daughters, Kim Shibley and Tracy Hampton, both of Greenwood, Terry Godwin of Fort Smith and Jerri Kay of Cameron; two brothers, James D. Roberts of Mississippi and Charles Roberts of Booneville; two sisters, Dolores Parks of Booneville and Jane Ellen Lawrence of Plano, Texas; 20 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Smith, Ryan Godwin, Blake Godwin, Tyler Shibley, Taylor Shibley and Montana Ruth.
Published in Times Record on May 6, 2019